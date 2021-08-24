Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Stephen A. Smith Dogs Himself and Doubters, Gets Rave Reviews as Kimmel Host

By Scott McDonald
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"There's sad news to break to you. I'm only here for one night," Smith said. "But I do have good news. I've already lasted longer than the new host of Jeopardy!"

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
550K+
Followers
58K+
Post
599M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Allyson Felix
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Stephen A.
Person
Lizzo
Person
Rupaul
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Stephen A Smith
Person
Nelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Rave Reviews#First Take#Abc Espn#The Jonas Brothers#Mississippians#Fda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Delivers Scathing Criticism Of Steph Curry

Recently, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green sat down for a conversation where they cleared the air about their supposed beef. Back in 2018 and 2019, there were reports the Green and KD didn't like each other, which ultimately led to Durant's exodus from Golden State. As the two players explained, the rift wasn't actually that bad and that it was the Warriors who made the situation worse.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Michael Irvin Responds To Stephen A. Smith, ‘First Take’ Rumor

Earlier this week, the sports media world learned that Max Kellerman is out as Stephen A. Smith‘s five-year partner on ESPN’s First Take. The Worldwide Leader announced Kellerman is no longer part of the show. Instead, he’s taking over for Zubin Mehenti and will star alongside Keyshawn Johnson and Jay Williams.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Addresses Rumor That He Dislikes Max Kellerman

Yesterday, we reported on how Max Kellerman could be leaving First Take to pursue other opportunities within ESPN. For instance, Kellerman will reportedly get an expanded role on the radio, and he could even get his very own show in the afternoon. There were also various rumors that Kellerman was leaving due to his relationship with Stephen A. Smith. The rumor is that Smith doesn't like Kellerman and that their relationship has soured.
NBADaily Beast

Snoop Dogg Schools Stephen A. Smith on Weed

The rapper joined guest host/ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” where he advocated for the NBA and NFL to stop punishing their players for smoking marijuana. Snoop Dogg on Monday urged the NBA and the NFL to stop punishing players for using marijuana, saying they’re lagging behind...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reacts To Max Kellerman’s Departure

The Max Kellerman era on ESPN’s First Take has come to an end. During his final appearance on the show, Kellerman’s longtime co-host Stephen A. Smith, who was unable to be on set today, called in to bid his broadcast broadcast partner farewell. “I wanted to call in and thank...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

5 best former NBA stars to become Stephen A. Smith’s new ‘First Take’ co-host

ESPN’s First Take is apparently on the lookout for a new co-host to pair with Stephen A. Smith and we thought of the best ex-NBA players to partner him with. Amid talks about the potential departure of Smith’s long-time co-host in Max Kellerman who has been dishing out hot takes with Smith ever since joining the team in 2016, we’ve scoured the interwebs to find the best compliment to Stephen A. Smith to make sure the on-air drama doesn’t die down. Hypothetically, of course.
CelebritiesThe Big Lead

Here's Stephen A. Smith's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Monologue

Stephen A. Smith may not be the most universally beloved figure in sports media but he is among the most well-compensated. And although the amplified version of himself may not be for everyone, there's no arguing his skill and versatility. His willingness to diversify and try new things is also laudable as he's previously dipped his toes into acting on General Hospital and lent his voice talents to Rumble, an animated movie due out next year.
Tennisfoxwilmington.com

Stephen A. Smith Defends Reporter Whose Question Made Naomi Osaka Cry

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is defending the reporter whose question brought tennis champion Naomi Osaka to tears. Smith was referring to an Ohio press conference last week during which Cincinnati Enquirer columnist Paul Daugherty asked Osaka a question about balancing tennis and outside interests. Osaka was overcome with emotion and left the press conference soon after. Her agent harshly criticized the question, calling Daugherty a “bully” whose “sole purpose was to intimidate.” But Smith disagreed.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL Hall Of Famer To Reportedly ‘Regularly’ Debate Stephen A. Smith

Max Kellerman is out as Stephen A. Smith‘s five-year partner on ESPN’s First Take. The Worldwide Leader is zeroing in on Kellerman’s potential part-time replacement. According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, ESPN is making a run after NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin to replace Kellerman on a part-time basis on First Take. Irvin reportedly would only be a guest commentator. The deal isn’t finalized just yet, though.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Stephen A. Smith Crowns “Milk Crate Challenge” Participants Dumbest on Earth

Stephen A. Smith is thoroughly unimpressed with the latest (dangerous) social media trend: the “Milk Crate Challenge.” While guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, the well-known ESPN personality used a portion of his monologue to skewer the trend in which participants attempt to walk across a large stack of (highly unstable) milk crates without falling. Spoiler alert: The challenge has become so popular due to the brutal wipeouts. “I challenge anybody — anybody on Earth — to find people dumber than these people!” Smith said. “What is wrong with these people? First, you drink the milk from the crates to get...
NBAthesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: Stephen A. Smith Reportedly Wants Magic Johnson As New Co-Host

Stephen A Smith holds a ton of weight over at ESPN. With Max Kellerman on the way out at First Take, Smith might have found his replacement for the show already. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Smith wants to team up with Magic Johnson on TV, possibly as part of NBA Countdown. Smith’s ideal setup would involve him, Johnson, and longtime Pardon the Interruption co-host Michael Wilbon, who works with Smith frequently on SportsCenter.
NBAYardbarker

Lakers: Stephen A. Smith Targeting Magic Johnson as new ESPN Pregame Show Host

There are few former athletes with more post-career success than Earvin "Magic" Johnson. Having already put together a hall of fame career on the court, the former Laker has continued to stay relevant through his various business endeavors. One of those side projects for Magic was an attempt at leading...
NFLPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Stephen A. Smith Talks Sports, Hosting Jimmy Kimmel & HBCU Week, & His Goals For The Future [WATCH]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. The famous sportsman himself joined the show today to discuss all things sports. Stephen A. Smith announces that he’s hosting Jimmy Kimmel for the first time and his goals for his own nightly talk show. He dives into his goals and dreams and explains the drive behind getting his own late-night talk show. HBCU Week is also coming soon and instead of hitting the yard, it will now be virtual. Listen to Stephen A. Smith share it all in the clip below.
NFLAOL Corp

Stephen A. Smith Reveals Surprising Football Admission

On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN host and personality Stephen A. Smith made an announcement that shocked football fans. Smith, 53, revealed that he’s never played fantasy football in his life. It’s a shocking announcement for someone who works in the sports industry. “Here is an admission I’m willing to make for...
NFLPosted by
Primetimer

Stephen A. Smith's "ultimate goal" is said to be hosting a late-night talk show

The ESPN star, who was able to oust Max Kellerman off of First Take, "has four years left on his five-year, $60 million contract, but you can see how he is building toward his ultimate goal of hosting a late-night talk show," reports the New York Post's Andrew Marchand. "It’s all right in front of your eyes, from his ESPN+ show, Stephen A’s World, in which he has been interviewing more people from outside of sports, to Monday’s hosting spot for Kimmel on ABC, which, like ESPN, is owned and operated by Disney." ALSO: NFL Network and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin could succeed Max Kellerman on First Take.
CelebritiesPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Stephen A talks Milk Crate Challenge, tries meditation as guest host on Jimmy Kimmel

Between his two daily shows, First Take and Stephen A’s World (the latter streaming on ESPN+), his contributions as an analyst for ESPN’s NBA and UFC coverage and a recurring role on television’s longest-running soap opera, General Hospital, Stephen A. Smith is everywhere you look these days. So naturally, Smith’s pursuit to conquer all things media took him to the late-night circuit, guest-hosting Monday night’s edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy