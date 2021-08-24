U.S. President Biden approves federal aid to Tennessee after flooding

(Reuters) – The Illinois Senate passed a bill early on Wednesday that aims to prevent two nuclear power plants from shutting this autumn, sending the legislation to the House where it was uncertain if the chamber would bring the legislation to a vote. The Senate voted 39-16 to pass a wide-ranging energy bill, with two senators voting “present.” The bill contains more than $600 million in carbon mitigation credits for nuclear plants which generate virtually emissions-free electricity. U.S. nuclear plants have been struggling to compete with wind and solar farms and plants that burn low-cost natural gas. Exelon Corp has said it will close its Byron nuclear plant in September and its Dresden plant in November if a state or federal program does not come to the rescue. It was uncertain whether the House would move fast enough to pass the legislation to prevent the shutting of the first plant, located in Byron, Illinois.