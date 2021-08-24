Cancel
Tennessee State

U.S. President Biden approves federal aid to Tennessee after flooding

By Syndicated Content
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster exists in the state of Tennessee and ordered federal aid, after record downpours and flash flooding left at least 21 dead over the weekend, the White House said in a statement. The president has ordered federal aid to help...

