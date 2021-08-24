The Louis Moto-Detail Top Case Is Perfect For Your Adventures

Want more in-depth reviews? Outside+ members get access to everything Backpacker publishes, plus a load of other great perks. Sign up for Outside+ today. As a frequent outdoor adventurer, my biology is working against me in two ways: I’m going bald, and I sweat a lot. That means that when I spend time in the sun, whether I’m hiking, trail running, or paddling, I end up with a lot of sweat running into my eyes. A visor won’t cut it, because, well, the whole balding thing. So that’s why my current go-to headwear is the new TruckAir hat from Headsweats. The name is apt: Despite looking like a traditional five- or six-panel trucker hat (I’m rocking the six-panel mountain version), the TruckAir doesn’t have any of the uncomfortable, minimally-functional plastic mesh on the sides and back. Rather, it is a woven polyester fabric with dozens of perforations that let air pass through. Just as breathable, but much more comfortable and protective.