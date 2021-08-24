Cancel
Jeon Do Yeon Is In Silent Rage Mode At Park Ji Young’s Book Signing Event In “Lost”

By L. Kim
Soompi
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpcoming JTBC drama “Lost” has shared a glimpse of Jeon Do Yeon and Park Ji Young!. “Lost” is about the stories of average people who realize they haven’t become anything throughout their lives and try their best to see the spotlight. Jeon Do Yeon stars as Boo Jung, a ghostwriter in her 40s who feels lost and as if she hasn’t been able to amount to anything. Ryu Jun Yeol stars as Kang Jae, a man who runs a service where employees act out whatever roles clients request. Although he is striving to overcome poverty, he becomes afraid of himself out of the fear that he won’t be able to become anything.

