Jeon Do Yeon Is In Silent Rage Mode At Park Ji Young’s Book Signing Event In “Lost”

The actors of JTBC’s “Nevertheless” have shared a few words of farewell in a behind-the-scenes video!. The drama came to an end on August 21 on a slight ratings rise. Han So Hee starts off the video saying, “Hello, this is Han So Hee, who played Yoo Na Bi in ‘Nevertheless.’ We started filming in a slightly chilly weather and wrapped up filming during the hot summer. Though I’m not sure if we lived up to your expectations for Na Bi and Jae Uhn, thank you for watching until the end. I will greet you with even better projects, so please wait for me. Thank you for all of your love and attention until now.”