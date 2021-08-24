Alaska Airlines flight evacuates upon arrival at SEA after fire in cargo hold, officials say

SEATAC, Wash. — An Alaska Airlines flight had to evacuate Monday evening upon arrival at Sea-Tac Airport, officials said.

At about 8:30 p.m., the Port of Seattle Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in the cargo hold of Flight 751.

Officials said that upon arrival, the fire was contained, and passengers and crew evacuated the aircraft.

Passengers boarded buses to the terminal and some passengers had minor injuries.

Officials said the plane was towed to a gate and there was no impact on airport operations.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

