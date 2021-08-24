Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Alaska Airlines flight evacuates upon arrival at SEA after fire in cargo hold, officials say

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41K3kv_0baws8fj00

SEATAC, Wash. — An Alaska Airlines flight had to evacuate Monday evening upon arrival at Sea-Tac Airport, officials said.

At about 8:30 p.m., the Port of Seattle Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in the cargo hold of Flight 751.

Officials said that upon arrival, the fire was contained, and passengers and crew evacuated the aircraft.

Passengers boarded buses to the terminal and some passengers had minor injuries.

Officials said the plane was towed to a gate and there was no impact on airport operations.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
57K+
Followers
67K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seatac, WA
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Industry
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Industry
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Accidents
Local
Washington Accidents
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle Fire Department#Sea Tac Airport#Port Of Seattle#Accident#Posfd#Seattle Tacoma Intl#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fire destroys warehouse at South Park Marina

SEATTLE — Crews from four fire departments fought a two-alarm warehouse fire in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood. Firefighters were called to the building in the 8600 block of Dallas Avenue South at 2:18 a.m. Thursday. The warehouse at the South Park Marina along the Duwamish River is used to service...

Comments / 0

Community Policy