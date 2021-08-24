Firefighters challenge residency requirement
A Paducah city ordinance is under scrutiny, as firefighters are taking legal action against the city by challenging a local residency requirement for fire department members. A 15-page verified petition for declaration of rights and injunctive relief, as filed by attorneys with Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings, PLLC law firm in Louisville, claims the city’s Code of Ordinances Chapter 2, Article V, Division 5 §2-304 conflicts with Kentucky Revised Statutes 311A.027.www.paducahsun.com
Comments / 0