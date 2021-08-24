Cancel
Paducah, KY

Firefighters challenge residency requirement

By KELLY FARRELL kfarrell@paducahsun.com
Paducah Sun
 9 days ago

A Paducah city ordinance is under scrutiny, as firefighters are taking legal action against the city by challenging a local residency requirement for fire department members. A 15-page verified petition for declaration of rights and injunctive relief, as filed by attorneys with Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings, PLLC law firm in Louisville, claims the city's Code of Ordinances Chapter 2, Article V, Division 5 §2-304 conflicts with Kentucky Revised Statutes 311A.027.

