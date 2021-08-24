Focus groups to discuss equity in Paducah schools

The Paducah Independent School District will continue its initial equity audit of the district Tuesday night with the first of five community focus groups. The first community focus group will be at 6 p.m. at Washington Street Baptist Church. The others will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club, at 6 p.m. Monday at Paducah Middle School, at 6 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Paducah Innovation Hub and at 6 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Paducah Innovation Hub.