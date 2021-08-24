CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Focus groups to discuss equity in Paducah schools

By DAVID B. SNOW dsnow@paducahsun.com
Paducah Sun
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Paducah Independent School District will continue its initial equity audit of the district Tuesday night with the first of five community focus groups. The first community focus group will be at 6 p.m. at Washington Street Baptist Church. The others will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club, at 6 p.m. Monday at Paducah Middle School, at 6 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Paducah Innovation Hub and at 6 p.m. Sept. 2 at the Paducah Innovation Hub.

www.paducahsun.com

