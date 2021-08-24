MoDOT crews to start replacement of culvert pipe in Platte County Tuesday
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation will start a Platte County culvert pipe replacement project today. Crews will close the southbound I-435 off-ramp to 152 Highway/Route N, Tuesday, Aug. 24, through Thursday, Aug. 26. Work in this area was originally scheduled to begin Aug. 23, but was delayed. Drivers are reminded to use caution while driving in work zones. All work is weather-permitting.www.kmzu.com
Comments / 0