Cook’s ROH TV Review 8.20.21

By Steve Cook
411mania.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHey kids! We’re moving on to some Quarterfinal action and some no DQ action with luchadores, so we’re not wasting time this week. Last week on ROH TV, the Champions faced the All-Stars, and we get clips from that. Ian Riccaboni is substituting for Quinn McKay, who will face off against Rok-C today. We’ll also get Miranda Alize facing off with Nicole Savoy in that ROH Women’s Championship Tournament. The main event will pit Rey Horus against Demonic Flamita in a No DQ match. This is Ring of Honor!

