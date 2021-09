Note: All of the code is in the form of snippets and will not work when executed alone. The full code can be found on my Github repo. Reinforcement learning is the training of an agent to make decisions in an environment. An agent is deployed in an environment. At any given frame, the agent must use data from the environment to act. This action will yield a reward value, which represents the quality of the action. The agent will then accordingly update its process to maximize this reward.