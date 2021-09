I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. One of my friends shared a post from NextDoor, a community-based website/app where neighbors share information about everything from noisy neighbors to crime. I wrote about it several years ago but it looks like there’s been an uptick in criminals ransacking cars. The worst part (or is it the best part?!) is that they do it on the sly, without smashing windows.