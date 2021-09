Live theatre is back and you won’t want to miss out this incredible season. This month, Alleyway Theatre announced an exciting 42nd season which features four new plays: a theatrical event where every night is opening night; a world premiere about growing up from the playwright of Grown-Ass Louis; a comedy about depression set in a 1996 computer lab; and the next installment of their annual short play festival, Buffalo Quickies. Plus, the return of The Golden Girls and A Christmas Carol will round out a “not-to-be-missed” year of great theatre.