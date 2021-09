Answer: Oleander plants are hardy to zones 8b-10, so technically they can survive temperatures as low as 20 degrees. I’ll be bringing mine in when nighttime temperatures start hitting 50 degrees. If your plant has gotten too large you can prune it back when you bring it in — just make sure to wear gloves when pruning it because the sap can cause severe irritation. Keep your plant in a fairly dry and cool location (basement). Like many plants it goes into a resting period during the winter, so it doesn’t need much water and shouldn’t be fertilized. After February, start increasing water and light, but don’t fertilize it until you are ready to take it outside. When there is no danger of frost (usually the end of May), start gradually acclimating your plant to the outdoors. Oleander is extremely toxic! Eating even small amounts of any part of the plant can cause a person or animal severe illness and even death.