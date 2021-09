PHILADELPHIA -- It was 10 a.m. on Saturday, and Gardner Minshew sat down in Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke’s office for an impromptu meeting. The mustached-Minshew listened to the words spoken by Baalke, the man who decided to draft Trevor Lawrence with the first overall pick that effectively anointed him the starter and not Minshew. After the conversation was over and Minshew left Baalke’s office, he learned he had been traded to Philadelphia.