Rich Creek, VA

JOAN MARIE JENNINGS

Herald-Dispatch
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOAN MARIE JENNINGS, 63, of Rich Creek, Va., passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, August 27, 2021, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Terry Wagner. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. She was born August 31, 1957, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Clyde Wilburn and Janet Markin Mitchell. She was preceded in death by her daughters, Danielle and Amanda Brock; and her great-granddaughter, Nevaiyah Johnson. She is survived by her son, David Michael Earnest of Princeton; brothers, Timothy Mitchell of Huntington and Mark Mitchell of Peterstown, W.Va.; grandchildren, Aliyah Johnson, Dezmond, Deion and Devon Earnest, Haley Brock and Hannah Brock, Gabriel Ruggles and Ayden Anderson; great-grandchildren, Mikah, Marquez, Elijah, Alaysiah, Ronnie and Raidyn; and niece, Arin. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, August 27, 2021, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

www.herald-dispatch.com

