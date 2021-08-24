Cancel
College Sports

Tupper's Take 8-23

WAND TV
 9 days ago

Illini Football Game Day is almost here. And in today's edition of Tupper's Take, Mark Tupper gives his thoughts on the Illini keeping their depth chart under wraps. Tupper also explains why on paper, he thinks the Illini can handle Nebraska on Saturday .

www.wandtv.com

