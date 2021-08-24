Cancel
Commissioners approve financing for annex

By Nick Hedrick
Journal Review
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Montgomery County Board of Commissioners on Monday approved the financing for when the county gains ownership of the future courthouse annex. Commissioners entered into a public-private partnership to build the $5.5 million county government center in the former Williamsburg Health Care building off Lafayette Road. Construction of the annex, which will house most non-court related offices and government meetings, is slated for completion later this year.

