Commissioners approve financing for annex
The Montgomery County Board of Commissioners on Monday approved the financing for when the county gains ownership of the future courthouse annex. Commissioners entered into a public-private partnership to build the $5.5 million county government center in the former Williamsburg Health Care building off Lafayette Road. Construction of the annex, which will house most non-court related offices and government meetings, is slated for completion later this year.www.journalreview.com
