Next, we're talking about Kevin Faulconer, who spoke negatively about Donald Trump in 2016 but voted for him in 2020. That certainly shows a remarkable lack of judgment, doesn't it? As for the third candidate, John Cox, we're talking about a guy who couldn't win Student Body President with the support of Frat Row, at least if we are to take his seventeen previous straight losses seriously. OK, so it wasn't that many straight losses, and most of them came in his home state of Illinois. Since he has graced us Californians with his presence, he has decided to spend a large amount of his money running for governor and renting a grizzly bear.