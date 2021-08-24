Cancel
Saint Joseph, IL

Prep Sports Notebook: Spartan teams open season with victories

OurSentinel
OurSentinel
 9 days ago
There is nothing better than starting a new season with a victory. The St. Joseph-Ogden volleyball team return to action this month with Kennedi Burnett leading the Spartans' offensive effort with 13 kills. Becca Steinbach tallied 32 assists, nine digs and a couple of blocks in the non-conference match on Monday. After dropping the first set 23-25, the Spartans roared back to take the next two, 25-20, 25-18 for the road win.

OurSentinel

OurSentinel

Saint Joseph, IL
The Sentinel is an online news source serving the communities of Philo, Tolono, Sidney, St. Joseph, Royal & Ogden in Illinois. Visit our site daily at www.oursentinel.com.

Posted by
OurSentinel

After four road contests, SJO plays first home match

Taylor Wells (left) and Becca Becca Steinbach go up for a block during an intrasquad scrimmage at the Spartan Kickoff on Friday, August 20. The undefeated St. Joseph-Ogden varsity volleyball team, who knocked off St. Teresa in a three-setter 2-1, hosts Cissna Park tonight in their first home game of the season at 7pm. Both freshman and junior varsity contests will proceed the main event. (Photo: PhotoNews Media/Clark Brooks)
Posted by
OurSentinel

Prep Sports Notebook: SJO soccer wins with buzzer beater

Urbana, IL - It was a hot time at Blair Park for the St. Joseph-Ogden and Urbana girls' tennis match on Tuesday. Despite a reported heat index of 106º, the two teams battled in the blazing heat with the upstart area program from SJO winning the dual match, 6-3. Claire Huffman at #1, Abby Dow on the #2 singles court and Ashlyn Lannert on court 6 secured victories in their singles matches. Hope Rajlich and Kelsey Martlage paired up to win at #1 doubles. Meanwhile, Allison Kearney and Angie Chahine held off Urbana duo Eisla Madigan and Myra Stevens at #2 doubles. The Spartans also came out on top on the #3 doubles court with a victory by Katie McDermott and her partner Jacey Lewis.
Posted by
OurSentinel

2020 SJO Hall of Fame class honored tonight

St. Joseph - Due to COVID guidelines and the suspension of the fall 2020 football season, the 2020 SJO Hall of Fame class will be honored tonight during St. Joseph-Ogden's home football opener against Monticello at Dick Duval Field. Tonight, four individuals will be welcomed into the 8th Hall of...
Posted by
OurSentinel

Friday Night Lights are back!

St. Joseph-Ogden senior Coby Miller waves to parents and fans at the SJO Kickoff last Friday. Miller and the Spartans will host Monticello to start their campaign for a 2021 football playoff berth. Prior to the opening kick, a service remembering head coach Dick Duval, who passed away Thursday evening after a long battle with cancer, will be held. Also, during halftime, this year's SJO Hall of Fame Class will also be recognized at Dick Duval Field. (Photo: PhotoNews Media/Clark Brooks)

