(Washington, DC) — The President and VP are praising the approval of the big infrastructure bill in the Senate. The roughly one-trillion dollar legislation passed by a more than two-to-one margin, with, curiously, almost 20 Republicans joining Democrats to vote in favor. President Biden called the measure sweeping and historic at a White House event. Vice President Harris is calling it a “once in a generation investment” in American infrastructure. Democrats are happy- Schumer said “5 or 10 years from now” climate change is worse than COVID-19. Schumer also says the bill will be paid for by “taxing the rich” and making them pay –wait for it– say it all together — their fair share.