Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Big game in one-sided win

McKenzie caught seven of eight targets for 72 yards while rushing once for four yards in Saturday's preseason win over the Bears. McKenzie also returned three punts for 51 yards. He's got the top return job pretty much sealed up, but he's slowly proven himself in the passing game during his Bills tenure, and a big outing like Saturday could keep him involved offensively when the regular season begins. McKenzie can provide value in leagues that allow you to count offensive stats and return yardage for the same player. He's almost certain to open the season as Buffalo's No. 5 receiver, and he's continued to look like a guy that would be able to fill Cole Beasley's role in the slot should anything ever happen to the latter.