Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Big game in one-sided win

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

McKenzie caught seven of eight targets for 72 yards while rushing once for four yards in Saturday's preseason win over the Bears. McKenzie also returned three punts for 51 yards. He's got the top return job pretty much sealed up, but he's slowly proven himself in the passing game during his Bills tenure, and a big outing like Saturday could keep him involved offensively when the regular season begins. McKenzie can provide value in leagues that allow you to count offensive stats and return yardage for the same player. He's almost certain to open the season as Buffalo's No. 5 receiver, and he's continued to look like a guy that would be able to fill Cole Beasley's role in the slot should anything ever happen to the latter.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Bears#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie abandons Cole Beasley school of thought after getting fined

It’s amazing what a fine can do to sway an NFL player’s mind into doing the right thing. It could be remembered that the pair of Buffalo Bills receivers in Isaiah McKenzie and Cole Beasley was fined by the league for violating the NFL’s protocol for COVID-19 safety measures. The two were caught not wearing masks inside the Bills’ facility and while Beasley has not changed his tune one bit (and it doesn’t seem he will ever subscribe to the idea wholeheartedly) McKenzie is now in Team Vaxxed after getting jabbed on Saturday.
NFLthe buffalo bills

Isaiah McKenzie and Dion Dawkins Postgame Availability

Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie and OL Dion Dawkins meet with the media following the Bills 41-15 preseason win over the Chicago Bears. Topics Include: Dawkins' first live game action since recovering from COVID-19, McKenzie playing a significant role in the offensive gameplay, and QB Mitchell Trubisky's role in 34 first half points.
NFLNBC Sports

Isaiah McKenzie injures shoulder in practice

Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie injured a shoulder in Tuesday’s practice, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. McKenzie is having an MIR to determine the severity of the injury. McKenzie collided with Jordan Poyer during practice and departed holding his left shoulder, via multiple reports. He re-signed with the Bills on...
NFLFingerLakes1

Isaiah McKenzie injured after hit by Jordan Poyer during Bills practice

Buffalo Bills slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie was injured during practice on Tuesday. McKenzie caught a pass from backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and was blindsided by safety Jordan Poyer. Poyer appeared to try and slow down before the collision, according to various reports from the scene. McKenzie then laid on the...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Bills coach Sean McDermott shares what Isaiah McKenzie did that 'just gives me chills'

Isaiah McKenzie is entering his fifth NFL season, but the former Georgia standout has yet to had his breakout year. That could change in 2021. Heading into his fourth season with the Buffalo Bills, McKenzie is trying to do his best to impress during the team’s preseason action. But things didn’t start well for the 26-year-old wide receiver during Buffalo’s 41-15 win over the Chicago Bears on Saturday, as McKenzie muffed a punt early in the game.
NFLbardown.com

Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie got a $14K fine for not wearing a mask but doesn’t seem too bothered by it

The NFL is buckling down on the rules and regulations for unvaccinated NFL players. Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie was fined $14,650 by the NFL for violating the league's covid-19 protocols. According to the letter, McKenzie failed twice to wear a mask on Wednesday at the Bills facilities. Once while he was walking into the training room and again while in the meeting area of the weight room.
NFLchatsports.com

Buffalo Bills injuries: Isaiah McKenzie in a sling, multiple starters sidelined

It happened gradually and very quickly, but the Buffalo Bills are a walking M.A.S.H. unit right now. While we received good news with All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs returning to practice this week after a couple weeks off with a knee injury, the long list of injuries has ballooned since the team’s game against the Chicago Bears last weekend.
NFLNew York Post

Isaiah McKenzie, Cole Beasley at center of Bills’ COVID drama after mask snub

“They got me!” Isaiah McKenzie wrote Thursday – after the league disciplined the unvaccinated wide out for failing to wear a mask. If only he was wearing something covering his face to hide his identity from the video cameras. McKenzie and Cole Beasley, two Buffalo Bills wide receivers, violated the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy