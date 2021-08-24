Cancel
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Out indefinitely

CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Etienne has been diagnosed with a mid-foot sprain in the aftermath of Monday's preseason loss in New Orleans and will be out indefinitely, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Considering the vague prognosis, Etienne's status for Week 1 could be in peril, pending testing once the Jaguars return to Jacksonville. The rookie first-round pick left Monday's game in the second quarter after turning two touches into four yards from scrimmage. Afterward, Etienne was walking with a visible limp and a boot on his left foot. Look for incumbent James Robinson (five carries for 13 yards Monday) and Carlos Hyde (four touches for six total yards) to have elevated stature in the Jags backfield while Etienne is sidelined.

