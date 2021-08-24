Cancel
Texas State

Here are the best small companies to work for in North Texas

By Rob Schneider
Dallas Business Journal
Dallas Business Journal
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Dallas Business Journal is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 Best Places to Work Awards for the selected companies in the Small (25-49 employees) category. The 100 winning companies will be announced through Thursday.

www.bizjournals.com

Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Award-winning Dallas-based 3Headed Monster is a Southwest Agency of the Year

For the second time, Dallas-based advertising agency 3Headed Monster (3HM) has been named a Southwest Agency of the Year by Ad Age, one of the advertising industry’s leading publications. The award recognizes organizations smaller than 150 employees across the nation based on vision, growth, agency culture, and portfolio of sales-driving creative work for their clients. 3Headed Monster was also recently recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing private companies in Texas, growing 168% from 2018 to 2020. As the nation came out of a turbulent 18 months, the agency weathered the pandemic successfully, getting through it with no layoffs, reimbursed pay cuts, and continued healthy profit growth. 3Headed Monster’s current client roster is filled with what the agency calls Tomorrow Brands - brands that are focused on relentless innovation and making tomorrow better for the people they serve. Category disruptors like Tropical Smoothie Cafe and Dallas-based Wingstop — two of the top ten fastest-growing restaurants in the U.S. — have signed up for the agency’s services and seen success throughout the pandemic. Perennial innovators like Southwest Airlines, Bridgestone, and a host of startups round out the agency’s client roster. A recent disruptor to hire 3HM was the Texas wine industry, which is challenging misperceptions and beating California wines in their own competitions. Its campaign “Texas Wines. Texas Bold.” was awarded an Addy by the Dallas chapter of the American Advertising Federation. 3Headed Monster was founded in 2014 in direct rebellion to the antiquated holding company model that has dominated the advertising industry for generations. At 3HM, data-driven digital strategy and award-winning brand creativity collaborate freely on every assignment. The curious name 3Headed Monster describes the vision, referring to the three essentials of modern marketing — storytelling, design and technology — woven together at the agency’s inception.
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Align Capital Partners makes second exit with $120 million sale of Richardson-based Electronic Transaction Consultants

Align Capital Partners has sold its Texas-based tolling software portfolio business for $120 million to a Canadian publicly-traded company. The Dallas- and Cleveland-headquartered private equity firm announced Thursday it sold Electronic Transaction Consultants to Quarterhill Inc. after a year-long hold. ACP acquired Richardson-based ETC through a corporate carveout last July...
Frisco, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Frisco technology consulting firm plans New Mexico expansion

MTX Group is bringing hundreds of high-paying jobs to New Mexico. In an announcement on Monday morning, state and MTX Group Inc. officials announced the technology consulting firm will set up a southwest regional office in Albuquerque. The expansion will effectively bring 250 jobs to the state over a five-year period. Salaries will range from $90,000 to $175,000, state officials said.
Roanoke, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Roanoke-based Newstream Hotels files for Chapter 11

Two related North Texas hotel entities filed for Chapter 11 on Monday in the Eastern District of Texas in Sherman seeking bankruptcy protection to reorganize in the wake of the pandemic-induced plunge in occupancy and travel. Newstream Hotels and Hospitality LLC and a subsidiary, Newstream Hotel Partners-ABQ LP, doing business...
Texas StatePosted by
Dallas Business Journal

The space race runs through Texas

Grand visionaries set the tone. Technology and entrepreneurship paved the way. And these days, Texas innovators are building everything from rockets and lunar landers to satellites, sensors and software that play pivotal roles in humanity's future both here and off in the great beyond. Texas has been known as a...
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Construction jumps 22% in Dallas-Fort Worth, with home and apartment builders leading the way

Total construction in Dallas-Fort Worth is up 22% over last year through the first seven months of 2021, driven by home and apartment building. More than $16.7 billion worth of construction projects launched from Jan. 1 through July 31 in DFW, according to a new report from Dodge Data & Analytics. Residential construction made up $10.6 billion of that, while nonresidential accounted for $6.1 billion.

