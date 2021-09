The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network breakdown the potential Pac 12, ACC & Big Ten alliance. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) is joined by Patty C (@PattyC831) & NC Nick (@NC_Nick) as the trio reacts to the news of the possible conference partnership. Will this be a good thing for the ACC, Big Ten & Pac 12 conferences? Does this help or hurt college football? What does this mean for the Big 12 teams? Will this result in more big time college football games like USC vs Ohio State? Did Oklahoma & Texas joined the SEC force the hand of the rest of the college football world? What will happen with Notre Dame in all of this? Did the tv ratings skew the college football world some? We talk it all on this special edition episode of The College Football Experience.