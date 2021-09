Lou Trivino didn’t want to talk to the media after the Athletics' tough 6-5 loss to the Giants on Saturday at the Coliseum. "Quite frankly, I don't want to talk to you, to be honest with you,” Trivino said. “I was lifting and [A's communications coordinator] Olivia [Hummer] was sitting there, eyeing me down saying, 'Hey you gotta talk to the media,' and I yelled something, I was like, 'OK, I'm coming,' so, I don't want to talk to you because it sucks after a loss, but hey, I'm here."