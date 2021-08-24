Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Some medical groups concerned some doctors may prescribe Pfizer vaccine 'off-label' for children younger than 12

By Sara Madonna
WFMZ-TV Online
 10 days ago

The Pfizer COVID 19 vaccine now has full approval, but some fear this could open the door for off-label use. "Once the FDA gives full approval for a drug, any licensed practicing physician in the laws of the state where they are licensed, they are allowed to prescribe it for both the indications the FDA has approved as well as other indications that are within acceptable medical practice," said Dr. William Keough, co-chair for advocacy for the Pennsylvania chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Woodcock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical School#Health And Safety#Off Label Use#Pfizer Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Stop Now, FDA Says

When using a new medication, one of the biggest concerns you're likely to have is whether or not it will actually treat the condition you're taking it for. And while many supplements and medications have been pulled from the market in the past due to misleading claims about their effectiveness, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has recently announced the recall of one commonly prescribed medication due to just how potent it is. Read on to discover if you should be getting rid of this medication now.
Healthgentside.co.uk

Drug recall: This blood pressure medicine could have carcinogenic chemicals

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has issued a precautionary warning on 25 batches of medicinal productsthat contain Irbersartan. Irbesartan is a drug that is commonly used to treat high blood pressure, heart failure, and kidney disease. Precautionary measure. They’ve recalled the medicines because it has been contaminated...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.
PharmaceuticalsMedicalXpress

Some vaccinated losing more than 80% of their COVID-19 immunity six months after Pfizer shot: study

A new, multi-institutional study led by Case Western Reserve University—in partnership with Brown University—found that COVID-19 antibodies produced by the Pfizer vaccine decreased sharply in senior nursing home residents and their caregivers six months after receiving their second shots. David Canaday, professor at the School of Medicine, and the research...
Reno, NVUNR NevadaNews

Is the vaccine riskier than getting COVID?

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps across the United States and the world, more businesses, companies, and universities are requiring vaccination. Hesitancies to vaccinate come from a variety of places but educating yourself on the risks of the vaccine versus the risk of getting COVID can help aid your decision.
Washington StateKIMA TV

Local doctor advertising ivermectin for COVID-19

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Despite the FDA and the Washington State Department of Health warning against the use of ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19, a Kennewick doctor is advertising it to his patients. Dr. Michael Turner at the Pacific Clinic in Kennewick sent an email to patients telling them that...
HealthSeattle Times

New Data Confirm Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines Bring a Small Risk of Heart Problems

Newly released data confirms that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are both associated with rare heart problems, and that this side effect is most common after the second shot in adolescent boys and young men. Still, the benefits of vaccination continued to outweigh the risks, scientists said. The side effects...
Colorado Statecoloradotimesrecorder.com

CO Lawmaker Rejected COVID Vaccine, Took Unproven Drug Ivermectin, Got COVID, Recovered, Restarts Ivermectin Without Being Vaccinated

Despite the Pfizer COVID vaccination winning U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval last week, Colorado Rep. Rod Pelton (R-Cheyenne Wells) still considers all available COVID vaccines “experimental,” preferring to treat himself with Ivermectin — a well-known, mostly veterinary drug repurposed by some as an unproven treatment and preventative drug for COVID — while choosing to forego getting vaccinated.
HealthPosted by
103.7 THE LOON

Mayo Clinic Doctor- “Why Take an Animal Drug Instead of the Vaccine”?

This one is a bit of a head scratcher. There are some people who will take the COVID vaccine willingly. There are some who were resistant, but got sick or had loved ones get sick, then decided it was a good idea to take the vaccine. And there are those who will in no way ever get the COVID vaccine. But this is where the "head scratcher" comes in... some of the people resistant to the vaccine are willing to take a drug that is meant to be used in animals as a de-wormer. .

Comments / 0

Community Policy