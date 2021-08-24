Some medical groups concerned some doctors may prescribe Pfizer vaccine 'off-label' for children younger than 12
The Pfizer COVID 19 vaccine now has full approval, but some fear this could open the door for off-label use. "Once the FDA gives full approval for a drug, any licensed practicing physician in the laws of the state where they are licensed, they are allowed to prescribe it for both the indications the FDA has approved as well as other indications that are within acceptable medical practice," said Dr. William Keough, co-chair for advocacy for the Pennsylvania chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.www.wfmz.com
