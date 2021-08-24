Cancel
Grant County, ND

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Grant, Morton by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 00:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Grant; Morton The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Morton County in south central North Dakota Central Grant County in south central North Dakota * Until 100 AM CDT/midnight MDT/. * At 1214 AM CDT/1114 PM MDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southeast of Carson, or 19 miles southeast of Elgin, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Flasher around 100 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include St. Gertrude, Raleigh and Leith. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

