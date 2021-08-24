Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayetteville, AR

Leadership Walton Applications Open

University of Arkansas
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents enrolled in the Sam M. Walton College of Business now have the opportunity to apply to become a member of Leadership Walton. Leadership Walton is a professional development program for undergraduate business students, offering a unique blend of academic, leadership and career development opportunities specifically designed to guide students toward lifelong professional success. The program fills the gap between academic pursuits and workforce preparation through an enhancement to standard educational experiences. All undergraduate business majors are encouraged to join, including transfer students, and must have a minimum of two academic years left to complete the program (current sophomores or juniors).

news.uark.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Education
Fayetteville, AR
Education
City
Fayetteville, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leadership Walton#Program#Recognition#The App Store#Walton Student Success
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy