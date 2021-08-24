Leadership Walton Applications Open
Students enrolled in the Sam M. Walton College of Business now have the opportunity to apply to become a member of Leadership Walton. Leadership Walton is a professional development program for undergraduate business students, offering a unique blend of academic, leadership and career development opportunities specifically designed to guide students toward lifelong professional success. The program fills the gap between academic pursuits and workforce preparation through an enhancement to standard educational experiences. All undergraduate business majors are encouraged to join, including transfer students, and must have a minimum of two academic years left to complete the program (current sophomores or juniors).news.uark.edu
