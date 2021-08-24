Cancel
Fayetteville, AR

Try-Out for Mock Trial Starting Aug. 30

University of Arkansas
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis fall Undergraduate Mock Trial is hosting try-outs for excited new members. Mock Trial is a competitive public speaking activity focused on building critical thinking, acting, legal and leadership skills. It is an organization where you will build community, have fun and learn. The program is very involved and there are many perks, including travel to tournaments across the country and direct interaction with amazing judges, attorneys and legal experts from across the country. Tryouts will be held the second week of the fall semester. If you are interested, please click this link to join the tryout groupme: https://groupme.com/join_group/68390493/plVdwt2S.

