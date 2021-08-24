Cancel
Fayetteville, AR

RSOs Invited to Nominate Students for Homecoming Court Selection Committee

University of Arkansas
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistered Student Organizations can be part of the Homecoming selection process by nominating students for Homecoming Court Selection Committee. Applications are available on HogSync and are due by noon on Monday, Sept. 13. RSOs must be registered with either the Office of Student Activities or the Office of Greek Life for the 2021-2022 academic year to nominate a committee member. Nominations must be submitted by the RSO president or treasurer. No late applications will be accepted, even if HogSync allows the submission.

news.uark.edu

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rso#The Office Of Greek Life#Rso#Greek#Ifc#Nphc#United Greek Council#Asg
