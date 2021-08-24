RSOs Invited to Nominate Students for Homecoming Court Selection Committee

Registered Student Organizations can be part of the Homecoming selection process by nominating students for Homecoming Court Selection Committee. Applications are available on HogSync and are due by noon on Monday, Sept. 13. RSOs must be registered with either the Office of Student Activities or the Office of Greek Life for the 2021-2022 academic year to nominate a committee member. Nominations must be submitted by the RSO president or treasurer. No late applications will be accepted, even if HogSync allows the submission.