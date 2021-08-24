Cancel
One material with two functions could lead to faster memory

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Nanowerk News) In a step toward a future of higher performance memory devices, researchers from National Taiwan Normal University and Kyushu University have developed a new device that needs only a single semiconductor known as perovskite to simultaneously store and visually transmit data. By integrating a light-emitting electrochemical cell with...

