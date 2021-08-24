College of Engineering Welcomes Keisha and Keith Walters

Westminster College officially opened its 169th academic year on Friday with the annual opening convocation ceremony that welcomed nearly 350 new students to campus. Westminster College President Dr. Kathy Brittain Richardson reflected on the many challenges the COVID-19 pandemic presented over the past year, but also the many ways the Westminster community prevailed and how students, faculty and staff members “learned and worked together in ways that epitomize the spirit of this college that I like to call the ‘We’ in ‘Westminster.’”