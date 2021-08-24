Cancel
Fayetteville, AR

College of Engineering Welcomes Keisha and Keith Walters

University of Arkansas
Cover picture for the articleDrs. Keisha and Keith Walters will join the faculty and staff of the College of Engineering effective in August 2021. Keisha Walters began her role as head of the Ralph E. Martin Department of Chemical Engineering on Aug. 16, 2021, and will hold the Kevin W. and Marie L. Brown Department Head Chair in Chemical Engineering. As head of chemical engineering, she will lead a department of 16 faculty members, six full-time staff members and over 230 students.

