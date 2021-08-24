Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
East Palestine, OH

Ted Wilson

By Editorials
Morning Journal
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTed Wilson, age 80 of East Palestine, Ohio passed away August 22, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jane Wilson; and sister, Janice Mayhugh. He is survived by his children and their spouses; daughter Beth Anne Simpson and husband Bryon Simpson; daughter Wendy Lynn Baker and husband Clayton Baker; and son Ted Wilson and wife Mary Wilson. He is also survived by his sister Ellen “Jean” Mansell Litwin and numerous nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

www.morningjournalnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
East Palestine, OH
Obituaries
City
East Palestine, OH
Local
Ohio Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jane Wilson#Skyvue Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy