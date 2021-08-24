Ted Wilson
Ted Wilson, age 80 of East Palestine, Ohio passed away August 22, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jane Wilson; and sister, Janice Mayhugh. He is survived by his children and their spouses; daughter Beth Anne Simpson and husband Bryon Simpson; daughter Wendy Lynn Baker and husband Clayton Baker; and son Ted Wilson and wife Mary Wilson. He is also survived by his sister Ellen “Jean” Mansell Litwin and numerous nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.www.morningjournalnews.com
