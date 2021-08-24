Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Authorities locate dozens of people listed as missing in deadly Tennessee flood

By Rich Mckay
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HiDgi_0bawe6YB00
A flooded car and debris are seen after flooding in Trace Creek, Waverly, Tennessee, U.S., August 23, 2021. George Walker IV/The Tennessean/USA Today via REUTERS

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Authorities said on Tuesday they have accounted for dozens of people who were previously listed as missing after the weekend's deadly flooding in Tennessee, where the full scope of damage is coming into view.

Officials also lowered the number of those killed by the storm - which destroyed homes and businesses, swept cars off the road, and left streets awash in mud - dropping the estimate to 18 from 21.

As residents have gotten in touch with authorities, or found family members and friends at the local reunification center, only three people remain missing. Earlier, officials had put the number of missing at 50.

"Three is too many," Waverly Public Safety Chief Grant Gillespie said at an afternoon news conference.

The scope of the damage came into sharper focus in hardest hit Humphreys County, as rescue teams continue to search house-to-house with trained dogs looking for victims.

"We've got 100 to 125 homes off the foundation, twisted and some that are gone. And that's just the ones we've seen," Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said.

Hundreds of other homes were water-damaged and uninhabitable, officials said.

Displaced residents found shelter with relatives, local churches and with housing provided by the American Red Cross, the sheriff said.

Officials who had been seeking federal aid were granted it late on Monday as President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in the state of Tennessee and ordered federal aid, the White House said in a statement.

Other Top Environment stories

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 4

Reuters

Reuters

173K+
Followers
199K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Waverly Public Safety#The American Red Cross#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
Related
Madison County, TNwnbjtv.com

Madison County agencies prepares for Hurricane Ida

JACKSON, TN (WNBJ) - More than 5,000 national guard members from four states have been sent to assist in new Orleans and Mississippi in the wake of Hurricane Ida’s destructive path. Ida is the second major hurricane of the season so far reducing some buildings and houses to rubble in...
insideedition.com

Mississippi Highway Collapses in the Wake Of Hurricane Ida, Killing 2

A section of highway in Mississippi collapsed in the wake of Hurricane Ida, killing two people and injuring as many as 10 others, WKRG-TV reported. It is believed that the collapse was caused by the torrential rain that came from the hurricane in Lucedale, authorities said. Troopers told CBS News...

Comments / 4

Community Policy