Horticulture Department Head Receives Leadership and Administration Award from American Society for Horticultural Science
The American Society for Horticultural Science named Wayne Mackay, Horticulture Department head for the U of A System Division of Agriculture, its 2021 Outstanding Leadership and Administration Award winner. Mackay leads the Horticulture Department for the Division of Agriculture's two arms, the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station and the Cooperative Extension...news.uark.edu
Comments / 0