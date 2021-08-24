Cancel
Horticulture Department Head Receives Leadership and Administration Award from American Society for Horticultural Science

University of Arkansas
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Society for Horticultural Science named Wayne Mackay, Horticulture Department head for the U of A System Division of Agriculture, its 2021 Outstanding Leadership and Administration Award winner. Mackay leads the Horticulture Department for the Division of Agriculture's two arms, the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station and the Cooperative Extension...

news.uark.edu

