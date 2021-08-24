Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayetteville, AR

Student Access Passes Are on Sale Now!

University of Arkansas
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU of A students can now purchase the 2021-22 Student Access Pass to experience Razorback Athletics all season long!. For $115, students can become an Access Pass holder AND Razorback Foundation Collegiate Member. By becoming an Access Pass holder you will be eligible to request tickets to Football, Men's Basketball and Baseball games, in addition to attending all other Razorback home sporting events. As a Collegiate Member, you will receive additional benefits including exclusive events with Razorback head coaches.

news.uark.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, AR
Basketball
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
City
Fayetteville, AR
Local
Arkansas Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Basketball#Razorback Athletics#Access Pass#Razorback Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.

Comments / 0

Community Policy