Student Access Passes Are on Sale Now!
U of A students can now purchase the 2021-22 Student Access Pass to experience Razorback Athletics all season long!. For $115, students can become an Access Pass holder AND Razorback Foundation Collegiate Member. By becoming an Access Pass holder you will be eligible to request tickets to Football, Men's Basketball and Baseball games, in addition to attending all other Razorback home sporting events. As a Collegiate Member, you will receive additional benefits including exclusive events with Razorback head coaches.news.uark.edu
Comments / 0