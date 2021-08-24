University Perspectives Prepares for Record-Breaking Year and Aims to Help First-Year Students Thrive on Campus
On Aug. 23, the latest incoming class of first-year students started scrambling to learn bus routes, the quickest walks to class, which RSOs they should join and where to find academic support for their courses. And for approximately 3,500 first-year students enrolling in University Perspectives (UNIV1001) this fall, a program record, the course is aiming to make that transition easier and help them kick off their first semester with confidence.news.uark.edu
