It started with a grand piano. When interior designer Claudia Barr and her husband, Bill, relocated from Martinsville to the Jersey Shore, there was no room for the piano in the new house. The instrument was a prized possession, and she wasn’t about to give it up. Instead, in a serendipitous moment, she discovered an open retail space a mile away from their new home where she could keep her piano and other cherished antiques she didn’t want to part with. It made sense. The new location would be a perfect place to set up shop.