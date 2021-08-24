Cancel
Lancaster, PA

Kenneth D. Kochel

By Staff Writer
Lancaster Online
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenneth D. Kochel, 93, of Lancaster, PA passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Helen Grace (Streaker) and Milton Martin Kochel. He was the loving husband to Janet "Jan" E. (Teaman) Kochel with whom he shared over 56 years of marriage. He will be missed by his beloved family: step children: Pamela J., wife of Dave Phillips of Mechanicsburg and Brent A. Sarantos of Elizabethtown, PA; 2 step grandchildren: Harrison "Harry" Alexander and Wylie Elizabeth as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Richard M. Kochel (Doris), Helen J. Mummaw and Jane Mummaw (Charlie).

