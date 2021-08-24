Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lancaster, PA

Miriam Corallo

By Staff Writer
Lancaster Online
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, August 21, Miriam Corallo, 91, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully, in her home, with family by her bedside. She was born on July 15, 1930 to Paolo DiDonatatonio and Valentina Lanciotti in the beautiful mountain town of Montorio al Vomano in the Abruzzo region of Italy. She survived the invasion of her home from enemy forces during WWII, then suffered through The Great Depression; both hardships adding to her well known resilience, fortitude, and bravery. She immigrated to the US where she later married Joseph Corallo, her husband of 49 years, who preceded her in death. She was a hard working mother, excelling in any job she attained to help raise her family, which she always had as her top priority. She loved life tremendously and looked upon every day as a gift. Later in life, she enjoyed travel, reading, walking, and bird watching from her kitchen window. She continued to share her cooking skills with delicious Italian delicacies for everyone, especially pizzelli for her neighborhood children whom she loved. She enjoyed socializing with friends, but her greatest joy came from time spent with her family.

lancasteronline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster, PA
Obituaries
City
Lancaster, PA
City
Elizabeth, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naples#Cooking#Italy#Italian#Funeral Home Crematory#Central Pa Chapter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Will Hollywood abandon Texas over abortion law?

Texas's controversial new abortion law could have a chilling effect on the film industry there, as some Hollywood heavyweights — including Patricia Arquette — call for a boycott of the state. Several entertainers took to social media in the wake of the Supreme Court's refusal in a 5-4 decision on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy