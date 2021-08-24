On Saturday, August 21, Miriam Corallo, 91, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully, in her home, with family by her bedside. She was born on July 15, 1930 to Paolo DiDonatatonio and Valentina Lanciotti in the beautiful mountain town of Montorio al Vomano in the Abruzzo region of Italy. She survived the invasion of her home from enemy forces during WWII, then suffered through The Great Depression; both hardships adding to her well known resilience, fortitude, and bravery. She immigrated to the US where she later married Joseph Corallo, her husband of 49 years, who preceded her in death. She was a hard working mother, excelling in any job she attained to help raise her family, which she always had as her top priority. She loved life tremendously and looked upon every day as a gift. Later in life, she enjoyed travel, reading, walking, and bird watching from her kitchen window. She continued to share her cooking skills with delicious Italian delicacies for everyone, especially pizzelli for her neighborhood children whom she loved. She enjoyed socializing with friends, but her greatest joy came from time spent with her family.