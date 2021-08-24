Wilmer E. Yost, 80, of Lancaster passed away on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at his home. He was the husband of Ruth Ann Nolt Yost with whom he celebrated 56 years of marriage. Born in Lancaster County, he was the son of the late R. John and Verna Stoltzfus Yost. He was a member of Stumptown Mennonite Church. Wilmer graduated from Pequea Valley High School in 1960. During his lifetime he worked as a carpenter, a poultry farmer and a driver for Amish neighbors. He was a member of the Lancaster County farm bureau for many years. He always enjoyed spending time with family, especially weekends at the mountains and watching his grandchildren's ball games.