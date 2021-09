The Reno Aces swept its second doubleheader of the series behind a combined two-hitter as the visiting team downs the Salt Lake Bees, 2-0, in game two on Monday. For just the third time in franchise history, the Aces have taken two straight doubleheaders from the opposition, marking the first time since 2015 when they defeated the Bees on May 10 and Iowa on May 27.