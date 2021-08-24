Cancel
MLB

A's lose late lead again, Bauers rallies Mariners to 5-3 win

By JANIE McCAULEY
dailyjournal.net
 9 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. — Jake Bauers hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning as Oakland closer Lou Trivino struggled again, and the Seattle Mariners rallied past the Athletics 5-3 on Monday night. Ty France hit a tying homer off Trivino (5-6) to start the ninth, handing...

www.dailyjournal.net

Paul Sewald
Chris Bassitt
Cole Irvin
Scott Servais
Bob Melvin
Matt Chapman
Homer
Yan Gomes
Matt Olson
Seattle Mariners
Related
MLB

Astros Blow It. Lose in Extras to Mariners 6-3

Going into the eighth inning the Astros were holding a commanding 2-0 lead. Commanding? With a pair of shutdown relief specialists like Kendall Graveman and Ryan Pressley on hand and fresh to close the game, this one was in the bag. Graveman came into the game with 10 saves and...
Sports

Rangers late rally unable to hold against Mariners in extra innings

Ty France hit a two-run home run in the top of the 11th and the Seattle Mariners held off the Texas Rangers Thursday afternoon, 9-8 in 11 innings. Texas had put together a furious ninth inning rally to send it into extras, scoring five runs, capped off by a three-run homer from Jason Martin.
MLB

Monday Mayhem: Rainiers mimic Mariners with late-innings rally

West Sacramento, CA (8/23/21) – Tacoma shortstop Donovan Walton went 4-for-5 on Monday night at Sutter Health Park (his second four-hit game of 2021), and has 25 hits in his last 59 official at-bats. Walton's huge night helped drive the Rainiers (54-41) to a seesaw 6-4 win over the Sacramento River Cats (40-54), which included separate rallies in the eighth and ninth innings to tie and win it.
MLB

Mariners hang on for 4-3 win over Royals

The Seattle Mariners held on for a 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals Sunday. The Royals still won the series 3 games to 1. Salvador Perez did hit his 38th home run of the season to tie the game at 1 in the 6th inning. Perez has hit a home run in 5 straight games.
MLB

Gonzales, Seager lead Mariners to 4-3 win over Royals to avoid sweep

SEATTLE (AP) — Salvador Perez homered for the fifth consecutive game, but Kyle Seager connected for a two-run drive to help the Seattle Mariners beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Sunday. Mariners 4, Royals 3: Box score. Seager hit his career-high 31st homer in the seventh inning, lifting the...
MLB

Astros rally late against former teammate, top Mariners 4-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Jake Meyers had the last of three singles as part of Houston's eighth-inning rally against former teammate Joe Smith, scoring Kyle Tucker with the go-ahead run and sending the Astros over the Seattle Mariners 4-3 on Monday night. Dylan Moore had a pinch-hit, two-run homer for Seattle...
MLB

Mariners silence Houston bats again for 1-0 victory

SEATTLE — Ten days ago, the Seattle Mariners pitching staff couldn't get outs, giving up an avalanche of runs to Houston's powerful offense. Now it's the Astros wondering what happened after getting shut out on consecutive days by the Mariners. "I don't think they pitched any different. I just think...
MLB

Jessica Bassitt Wiki: Facts about Chris Bassitt's Wife

Chris Bassitt suffered an injury during the August 17 game between Oakland and Chicago. Brian Goodwin hit a 100-mph line drive into the Oakland pitcher's face. Reports say that Bassitt was rushed to the hospital and details about his condition are unknown. At this time, social media users are wondering if Chris Bassitt's wife or family will be with him. When the MLB returned after the pandemic paused all events, Bassitt said his wife, Jessica Bassitt, and their child are safely staying out of state. Jessica hasn't been able to cheer for her husband in the stands. But it doesn't mean she isn't supporting him, or isn't likely concerned about his condition. It's prompted many to ask who Chris Bassitt's wife is and about her background. We reveal all that and more about their relationship in Jessica Bassitt's wiki.
MLB

Cain homers, Woodruff pitches Brewers past Giants 6-2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Lorenzo Cain homered and added an RBI single, and the Milwaukee Brewers won their second straight over San Francisco, beating the Giants 6-2 on Tuesday night in a matchup of division leaders. All-Star right-hander Brandon Woodruff struck out eight in six innings to win back-to-back starts...
MLB

Detroit Tigers score three runs in 10th inning for 4-1 win over Toronto Blue Jays

TORONTO — What Vladimir Guerrero Jr. accomplished in the fourth inning seemed bound to happen, considering Detroit Tigers starter Tyler Alexander — a left-hander who is more crafty than overpowering — faced a lineup full of powerful righties. Guerrero, just 22 years old, jumped on a first-pitch 88 mph sinker...

