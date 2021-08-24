Cancel
Wooden Monowheel Build Is Simplicity Itself

By Dave Rowntree
hackaday.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMonowheels are nothing new, first being patented in the middle of the 19th century, but never really went mainstream due to, well, quite a lot of obvious issues. We’ve got problems with forward visibility, stability, steering, especially at speed, and the hilariously-named ‘gerbiling’ where the rider can spin around inside the wheel akin to a gerbil in a wheel. Fun times! But obviously that didn’t stop [The Q] from adding to the monowheel corpus by building one out of wood.

hackaday.com

#Monowheels
Designhackaday.com

Simple Tactile Drawing Pad Is Quite Impressive

Everyone needs to be able to communicate and express themselves, even people with blindness or low vision. Embossing paper with some kind of stylus is a popular, low-tech option, but there’s one big problem: pressing paper from the top leaves a dent, and so letters have to either be written backwards or else felt-read backwards. For this year’s Hackaday Prize, [Subir Bhaduri] is working on a fantastic tool that embosses positively, and from the top side of the paper.
Entertainmenthackaday.com

Binary Clock Lets The Nixies Glow

We’re not here to talk about another clock. Okay, we are, but the focus isn’t about whether or not it can tell time, it’s about taking a simple idea to an elegant conclusion. In all those ways, [Marcin Saj] produced a beautiful project. Most of the nixie clocks we see are base-ten, but this uses base-two for lots of warm glow from more than a dozen replaceable units.
Visual Arthackaday.com

AI Generating Paintings Off To A Flying Art

The philosophical question of “What is art?” has an ethereal, transient quality to it. A definition seems to slip away as you get close to an answer. Embracing that quality, [Max Fischer] has created an AI-powered painting that paints a new piece of art at the push of a button. When the button below the screen is pushed, a new image is generated and the old one is forever lost, which in a way, makes the frame a piece of art itself.
Technologyhackaday.com

Clever Mechanism Easily Automates Pulling The Blinds

There are few things that we all can agree we hate, and the shrill of your alarm clock waking you from a wonderful slumber is definitely high on that list. To wake up more naturally, [nutstobutts] created an automated curtain opener. The curtain opener is very simple; a stepper motor...
Technologyhackaday.com

Automatic Nut Sorter For A Tidy Workspace

We all have that one drawer or box full of random hardware. You don’t want to get rid of anything because as soon as you do, that’s the one thing you’ll need. But, honestly, you’ll be lucky to find what you need in there, anyway. Enter [Mr. Innovative’s] nut sorting machine. As you can see in the video below, it will make order out of the chaos, at least for nuts.
Entertainmenthackaday.com

Printing Ceramics Made Easier

Creating things with ceramics is nothing new — people have done it for centuries. There are ways to 3D print ceramics, too. Well, you typically 3D print the wet ceramic and then fire it in a kiln. However, recent research is proposing a new way to produce 3D printed ceramics. The idea is to print using TPU which is infused with polysilazane, a preceramic polymer. Then the resulting print is fired to create the final ceramic product.
Hobbieshackaday.com

Never Lose A Piece With 3D Printed Sliding Puzzles

Have you ever been about to finish a puzzle, when suddenly you realize there are more holes left than you have pieces? With [Nikolaos’s] 3D printed sliding puzzles, this will be a problem of the past!. The secret of the puzzle is in the tongue and groove system that captures...
Electronicshackaday.com

Better 3D Scans Through A Slowed Down Turntable

3D scanners aren’t cheap, and the last thing you want to see after purchasing one is bad data. But that’s what [Dave Does] and others were getting from their Revopoint POP scanners until some communal brainstorming uncovered the reason: the motorized turntable that came with the Kickstarter edition of the product was spinning too fast for the software to accurately keep track of the object. So he decided to replace the stepper motor controller in his turntable and document the process for anyone else who’s scanner might be struggling.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

The Drop Handmade Wooden Desk Extender

The Drop handmade wooden desk extender adds an extra area to your desktop for some items, and it works as an arm rest. Let’s have a look if you like the design. The Drop is a beautifully crafted and practical desk extender handmade by DEBOSC, the Spanish handicraft studio that brought us the wooden book and tablet stand. As shown in the images, the desk extender delivers a water drop-inspired form factor, and with an adjustable clamp, you can easily mount it on the edge of any desk which measures up to 6cm in thickness.
Lifestylebackpacker.com

5 Things to Use Instead of Toilet Paper

Toilet paper is one of those modern conveniences that most people shudder to think of living without. Think back to 2020, when panic-buying members of the public snapped up everything around the US, leading to denuded shelves and weeks of headlines about shortages of bathroom tissue. Maybe it’s time for...
Home & Gardengoodshomedesign.com

Woman Used Five 20-Foot Shipping Containers To Build Extraordinary Off-The-Grid Home

Slowing down in a fast-paced city can be very hard, as there is the constant fear of missing out. Whether it’s related to work, events, traffic, or even people from our environment, everything seems to be in a constant rush to keep up with the everchanging times we are living in. Under such conditions, experiencing states of burnout has become more and more common, and many people decided to move away from the noise of the city.
Carshypebeast.com

Hot Wheels and SUPER73-RX Release a Street-Legal Electric Motorbike

Super73 has customized its RX e-bike to capture the spirit of Hot Wheels in a limited 24-bike release. The Hot Wheels x SUPER73-RX is quite the looker, donning a special blue and orange paint job, custom embroidered seat by Saddlemen, Ruffian ATV Lock-on grips by ODI, Stamp I Large pedals by Crankbrothers, and a yellow-tinted headlight.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Watch The Rivian R1T Power Through Three Feet Of Water

Rivian is hard at work building up anticipation for its R1T electric pickup truck, with initial deliveries expected to begin next month. A few weeks ago, customers who pre-ordered the R1T were invited to experience its capabilities in an off-road setting, where the truck impressed drivers with its power and ability to scale seemingly challenging obstacles with ease.
BicyclesEsquire

The 5 Best Electric Bikes You Can Buy

It’s official. Electric bikes are here to stay, and their popularity is through the roof. Liberated from some of the normal constraints of standard bike design like weight and gearing, e-bike design has exploded; if you can imagine it, someone has built it. From city and commuter bikes, to mountain bikes and cargo bikes, there is something for everyone. The beauty of e-bikes is that they make the joy of cycling accessible to so many people in so many ways—and if you'd like to make the upgrade, we've picked five of the best on the market, below.
Buying CarsTop Speed

A Very Special Maybach 57S Coupe Never Made It To It’s Original Buyer For The Craziest Reason

Every now and then, we come across highly exclusive vehicles with an interesting story behind them. This is exactly the case with this Maybach 57S Coupe. Maybach is a very old car brand, which was briefly revived by Mercedes, back in 2002. Two versions – the 57 and 62 – were produced, each with their respective derivatives. Although over 3,000 cars were built in total, there were no coupes. That is until German coachbuilder Xenatec stepped in and converted some of the shorter 57S models. This is one of them and it was supposed to be delivered to a certain head of state - something, which never happened.

