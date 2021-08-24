Acadiana Kickoff Tour: Lafayette Christian

Lafayette Christian Knights

2020 Record: 9-1

District: 6-2A

Head Coach: Trev Faulk

Note: LCA looking to become 2nd team in Louisiana history to win 5 straight titles.

Last year, Lafayette Christian's mission was to go 4x4 like Wendy's. After the Knights won their 4th straight title, he team went straight to the fast food restaurant to order some victory combos.

Now LCA has their sights set on 5 in a row, which would put them in a rare class of Louisiana history.

"Our seniors chose as their motto this year the word legendary," LCA Head Coach Trev Faulk explained. "They want to be legendary this year. They're trying to accomplish something that's only been accomplished once in Louisiana which is win 5 straight championships."

John Curtis won 5 consecutive state titles from 2004-2008. The list begins and ends with the Patriots. Quite a few schools have won 4 straight, but to get to 5, the Knights acknowledge the giant target on their back.

"It's a lot of pressure, but we work hard. We believe in each other and we have the trust from God," LCA linebacker Brayden Zeigler said. "It's not really much to worry about when you're in the hands of the Lord."

LCA's 'Drive for 5' will begin with a lot of talent on board. 14 starters are returning for the Knights.

On offense, that includes all 5 offensive linemen. Also, a sophomore quarterback in Ja'Juan Johnson, who split valuable time under center with Ryan Roberts last year.

Then on defense, the Knights are star studded. Lafayette Christian has 3 of the top recruits in Louisiana, including defensive tackle Fitzgerald West (committed to LSU), cornerback Jordan Allen (committed to Penn State) and safety Brylan Green (committed to Liberty).

"We have a very veteran senior group," Fauk said. "It's not the largest senior group that we've had. We have about 15 seniors. A lot of these guys have been 2 or 3 year starters for us. Kinda having that experience across the board, returning off that team that's won a state championship last year, its going to be a great strength for us."

"I feel like our biggest strength is the leadership that we have in the Class of 2022," LCA offensive lineman Micah Miller adds. "We have a lot of experience and that brings a lot to a football team, I feel like."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel