Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Haiti needs help, but ‘not from aid workers who never leave their SUVs’

By Joe Parkin Daniels
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j0iUo_0bawV9nn00

The death toll is still rising 10 days after a catastrophic earthquake struck southern Haiti on the morning of 14 August, levelling much of Les Cayes and the surrounding region.

More than 2,200 deaths have been recorded so far, while at least 30,000 families have had to abandon their homes. Many were sleeping on the streets when Tropical Storm Grace struck two days later, bringing high winds and pelting rain.

But despite the hardship, many Haitians are wary of the massive international aid response which is still under way. “We don’t like international aid but it’s not like we have a choice,” says Marjorie Modesty, a community leader in Les Cayes, whose home was flooded and damaged in the dual disasters.

“International organisations spend money on the wrong things, like expensive hotels and cars. Our relationship with them is, at best, so-so.”

Haiti’s relationship with aid is long and often toxic. The Caribbean country, which shares the island of Hispaniola with its wealthier neighbour, the Dominican Republic, is the western hemisphere’s poorest. Nearly half of its population of 11.4 million is food insecure. Sitting on top of a fault line, Haiti is often battered by earthquakes and extreme weather events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nMSsU_0bawV9nn00
The injured lie in beds outside the Immaculée Conception hospital in Les Cayes, Haiti, two days after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the south-western part of the country. Photograph: Fernando Llano/AP

Political violence and urban gang warfare have racked Haiti for more than two years, with roadblocks, fuel shortages and power cuts a daily reality. The brazen assassination of President Jovenel Moïse on 7 July, allegedly carried out by Colombian mercenaries , only added to the turmoil. Gangs have also complicated the aid response , sporadically blocking key roads and holding up deliveries of food and supplies.

“The population is traumatised by repeated disasters,” says Jean Raymond Delinois, who works for Acape, an education non-profit in Jeremie, which suffered heavy damage. Delinois’s home still stands but needs repairs. He has not yet seen any major rollout of international aid in his province. “Without coordination and participation of local actors, it won’t change much,” he says.

In 2010, much of Port-au-Prince was flattened by a magnitude 7 earthquake, taking 220,000 lives with it. The latest quake was two decimal points bigger in magnitude but struck a less densely populated region.

The relief effort 11 years ago was riddled with controversy. Aid workers at Oxfam were found to be trading food and supplies for sex , while a cholera outbreak that took more than 9,000 lives is likely to have begun with the arrival of the United Nation’s peacekeeping mission in October 2010.

Since then, international charities and humanitarian organisations have been viewed with suspicion. White pickup trucks, emblazoned with NGO logos, move foreign employees around the cities, using Haitians as drivers and private security. With more than 3,000 NGOs operating within its borders, Haiti is often described as an “aid state ”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AjABj_0bawV9nn00
Distributing food and water at the ‘4 Chemins’ crossroads in Les Cayes, Haiti, last week. Photograph: Reginald Louissaint Jr/AFP/Getty Images

“The [international NGOs] do what they want, not what we need,” says Modesty, from her damaged home. “They ignore the communities, the leaders, and the needs of the communities.”

Related: Tropical Storm Grace’s heavy rains pour misery on Haiti earthquake survivors

Haiti’s prime minister, Ariel Henry, who has been leading the country since Moïse’s murder, acknowledged Haiti’s rocky relationship with aid after the 2010 earthquake. “My government does not intend to repeat history on the mismanagement and coordination of aid,” he tweeted last week in French , a language spoken by few outside the ruling classes. “I will personally ensure that this help reaches the real victims.”

In the southern, quake-hit provinces of Grand Anse, Sud and Nippes, local rescuers and villagers were initially working on the recovery alone, having been cut off from the rest of the country by the storm. They are now bolstered by international brigades as they search through rubble for survivors and corpses. Analysts see little reason to think that previous mistakes won’t be repeated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TG6eA_0bawV9nn00
People recover their belongings from homes destroyed in the earthquake in Camp-Perrin, Les Cayes. Photograph: Joseph Odelyn/AP

“Part of the problem is that international folks don’t talk to people on the ground, and that is going to be worse this time because everyone is afraid of the security situation,” says Emily Troutman, a freelance writer who has been covering Haiti’s relationship with aid for more than a decade.

“So you get a lot of white people driving around in their white SUVs, not getting out of their cars, and they’re the ones making the decisions about what Haitians need and where they need it.”

Troutman says that organisations that have been operating in Haiti for years, building relationships with communities, are best positioned to contribute positively to the relief effort – “organisations that already have the human capital, the physical capital, the knowhow, and the social capital to do something”.

“What Haiti doesn’t need is a bunch of fly-by-night people who are gonna pop in for the disaster and pop out.”

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jovenel Moïse
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Food Insecure#Suv#International Brigades#Haitians#Immacul E Conception#Colombian#The United Nation#The 4 Chemins#Sud And Nippes#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
World
Related
Law EnforcementThe Guardian

‘Blinded by police’: my search for fellow survivors of an alarming trend

My mind raced in the seconds after I was shot. I heard the gun go off and turned my head toward the sound, just in time to watch the spinning aluminum canister slam into my brow. Everything went black. I stumbled. When I regained my balance and opened my eyes, the sight in my right eye was gone. Something in my head told me the teargas canister was the last thing I’d ever see clearly.
Florida Statefloridapolitics.com

South Florida lawmakers visit Haiti, help send aid after earthquake

Officials are asking for the public's help to send much-needed supplies. Elected officials from South Florida are continuing efforts to assist Haiti’s recovery after a powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake rocked the island earlier this month. Rep. Matt Willhite is pairing with Palm Beach County Cares to help send emergency supplies...
EnvironmentPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

What We Know About The Situation In Haiti, Days After The Massive Earthquake

As the death toll continues to rise in Haiti five days after the 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the country, tensions among the most desperate are rising. The devastating earthquake struck the southwestern part of the island on Saturday. By Wednesday, the death toll surpassed 2,000, according to Haiti's Civil Protection Agency. More than 12, 200 people were injured, according to official counts.
EnvironmentPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Quake injured wait for help as new disaster overwhelms Haiti

LES CAYES, Haiti — (AP) — Under Haiti's burning heat, Jennie Auguste lies with a lost, thousand-yard stare on a flimsy foam mattress placed on an airport's tarmac. A resident of the southwestern part of the Caribbean nation, Auguste has wounds in the chest, abdomen and arm after the roof of the store she worked at collapsed during a powerful earthquake over the weekend.
Environmentphillytrib.com

'We are always on our knees:' Local Haitians react to earthquake on island

Resident Sam Woodmark blamed the Haitian government for the destruction brought by the 7.2-magnitude earthquake that hit the island nation this weekend. While he sat in his idling car on the 6300 block of Rising Sun Avenue on Monday, Woodmark, who immigrated to the U.S. in 1997, says the Haitian officials failed to safeguard and prepare the island for another earthquake following the 2010 temblor.
AdvocacyUS News and World Report

Almost a Week After Quake, Desperate Haitians Loot Aid Trucks

MARCELINE, Haiti (Reuters) -Haitians desperate for food looted a humanitarian convoy on Friday and fought over donations as anger built over the slow pace of aid deliveries almost a week after a devastating earthquake killed more than 2,000 people. Damaged or impassable roads have hindered efforts to deliver aid to...
EnvironmentBBC

Haiti earthquake: The forgotten villages cut off from help

The prettily named village of Marceline is 30 minutes' drive north of Les Cayes. Before the earthquake hit it had two churches - Catholic and Baptist - a medical centre, a school and a voodoo community centre. A tarmac road runs through the village, and off that tight paths cross...
Environmentnny360.com

International aid begins to arrive in Haiti one week after earthquake

LES CAYES, Haiti — International aid began to finally pour into Haiti nearly a week since the devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake, despite bridge and road failures that hampered efforts to reach some of the hardest-hit and remote towns. Early Friday, there was no road access to the southwestern city of Jeremie,...
EnvironmentMetro International

Quake leaves Haiti ‘on its knees’ as impatience grows over lack of aid

LES CAYES, Haiti (Reuters) -An earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people in Haiti had left the Caribbean nation “on its knees”, Prime Minister Ariel Henry said on Wednesday, as survivors showed increasing frustration about the sluggish arrival of relief to hard-hit areas. Henry had on Sunday flown to Les...

Comments / 0

Community Policy