Maurice Hurst has a high-ankle sprain; Mychal Kendricks has a turf toe injury

By Niners Nation
chatsports.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan had a brief conference call with the media Monday afternoon and said Trey Lance looked better with his fundamentals and footwork in the game Sunday than Preseason Game 1. He said took well to coaching. Outside of that, the talk mostly surrounded the latest injuries...

