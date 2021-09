Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn has arrived in Genshin Impact as a free character, and many people are looking for the best build for this new Cryo character. Aloy is a 5-Star character, so she should be able to fit right into most team compositions. Aloy has a suite of new abilities and talents to learn, and she has a very unique playstyle that draws a ton of inspiration from her own game. Here is the best build for Aloy in Genshin Impact, including details about her abilities, best artifacts, best weapon, and best team composition.