At the outset of the 2020 season, the offensive line was probably the biggest question mark on the entire Kansas State football team. Conor Riley’s group had lost 90% of the starting snaps from 2019, and there were big holes at offensive tackle. The shutdown of spring and summer practices thanks to COVID also threw a big wrench into the unit’s ability to get work in together - something critical for a group of 5 that must work as one. The unit did struggle at times in 2020, especially when starting center Noah Johnson got hurt early in the first game of the season, but eventually the unit became one of the strengths of the team, even with lots of rotation due to injuries and COVID.