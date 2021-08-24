Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Pandemic, education and science – Future Education

By Myrtle Frost
theclevelandamerican.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ministry of Public Education, a century after its creation, has made the decision to reopen schools for the return to face-to-face classes, at the highest peak of the third wave of infections, after keeping them closed since the emergence of the pandemic in our country. Different voices have reacted in one way or another. Alternatives are proposed v. gr. distance education or a mixed model. It is necessary to review this and other equally relevant issues because the future is at risk.

www.theclevelandamerican.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Higher Education#Future Education#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Educationdefendernetwork.com

Many Black parents choosing homeschooling in pandemic

In the pandemic-related “mass exodus” from public schools, it’s younger students, mainly kindergarteners, who are opting into other forms of schooling. Across the country, more than 340,000 kindergarten-aged students, about 9%, haven’t enrolled in public school. According to a New York Times analysis of government data, the steepest drops in enrollment came in elementary-aged students, while enrollment actually increased in high school grade levels.
EducationAtlanta Daily World

COVID surge, confusion greets students, teachers as they return to class

Sandeep Rohatgi, MD, a Washington University pediatrician with more than 25 years experience, is urging parents to get their children vaccinated – especially with schools opening as Missouri experiences surging COVID-19 cases. “Vaccinating our children who are 12 and older can keep them, our families and our friends safe. Reducing...
Educationeducateiowa.gov

Grants enable educators to attend computer science workshops

Grants are available to help Iowa school districts and accredited nonpublic schools with the cost for substitutes or stipends to enable educators to attend workshops aimed at developing K-12 computer science plans. The grants are called SCRIPT Workshop Grants, in which the acronym stands for Strategic CSforALL Resource and Implementation...
EducationPosted by
Fatherly

Data: Homeschooling Rates Doubled During the Pandemic

An increasing number of children are being homeschooled, as more and more parents are opting to take their kids out of school and take charge in their education. According the U.S. Census Bureau, 5.4 percent of households in the United States reported homeschooling their kids between April 23 through May 5 of 2020. But by September 30 to October 12, that number had risen all the way to 11.1 percent.
Iowa StateKCCI.com

Iowa educators work to close education gaps exacerbated by pandemic

URBANDALE, Iowa — Iowa school superintendents say teachers are used to working with students at different levels of learning. What's new, because of COVID-19, is the education gaps they'll be seeing this school year. Urbandale's new superintendent says that's why there's such a need to get back to supporting students...
Educationpsychologytoday.com

Challenges for Students Returning to School In-Person

The covid pandemic adversely impacted learning. Students with disabilities fared even worse. Reintroduction to in-person learning will require patience and compassion. Especially for students with ASD and those with hearing loss. Students with ASD may have to relearn how to be “in school” and students with hearing loss may need...
CollegesWebMD

This College Will Charge $750 Fee to Unvaccinated Students

Aug. 10, 2021 -- West Virginia Wesleyan College will charge a $750 fee to students who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 for the fall semester. The first day of classes is Aug. 23. The fee will be charged if students don’t submit proof of vaccination by Sept. 7, according to The Associated Press.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Pandemic spurs boom in virtual offerings for US schools

Despite the challenges of distance learning during the pandemic, public school systems across the U.S. are setting up virtual academies in growing numbers to accommodate families who feel remote instruction works best for their children. A majority of the 38 state education departments that responded to an Associated Press survey...
CollegesCampus Times

Students required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 for upcoming academic year

All undergraduate and graduate students will be required to get COVID-19 vaccinations before they arrive on campus for the upcoming academic year. On April 23, the University announced that it will require all students who will set foot on campus “to have received an approved vaccine by August 1, 2021.”
Educationdistrictadministration.com

5 important ed-tech lessons schools are learning from the pandemic

The kinds of devices that are distributed to students matter just as much as getting those devices into their hands. That’s a major lesson that educators learned during the COVID shift to online and hybrid learning, says Liz Kolb, a clinical associate professor of education technology at the University of Michigan’s School of Education.
EducationWestport News

Technology applied to education: what did we learn in the pandemic?

Just over a year ago, we encountered a new reality: governments in many parts of the world announced national quarantines and with it, the closure of schools, universities and other educational centers. One of the main challenges that the pandemic brought was for these institutions and their educators, who had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy