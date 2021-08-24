Pandemic, education and science – Future Education

The Ministry of Public Education, a century after its creation, has made the decision to reopen schools for the return to face-to-face classes, at the highest peak of the third wave of infections, after keeping them closed since the emergence of the pandemic in our country. Different voices have reacted in one way or another. Alternatives are proposed v. gr. distance education or a mixed model. It is necessary to review this and other equally relevant issues because the future is at risk.